Shimla: the Union government has released Rs. 1899 crore Central tax share of Himachal Pradesh. The state govt spokesperson revealed Central Government has provided Rs. 1899 crore to the State government in April 2020, including revenue deficit reimbursement, GST deficit reimbursement, Himachal’s share in central taxes, MGNREGA amount, NHM programme, disaster relief amount and EAP.

He said that in view of the epidemic of COVID-19, the Centre government has also increased the limit of Ways and Means of the states by 60 per cent. This would help Himachal Pradesh to fight the coronavirus epidemic effectively, he added.

He said that news circulated in a section of media that the Central government has deducted the share of Himachal taxes was misleading and not factual.

The central government provides share of taxes to all the states according to the constitutional system. Neither part of any state can be deducted nor can any state could be given more than its share of central taxes, he said.

Presently, in view of the situation of COVID-19, the world is undergoing economic recession. India and the State of Himachal Pradesh are also not untouched by this recession. The Central Government has always adopted a liberal attitude towards Himachal Pradesh said the Spokesperson.

The State Government has thanked the Central government for providing timely amount of central taxes in April, 2020 to Himachal Pradesh as per its share.