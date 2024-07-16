Shimla – In a shocking turn of events, an interstate drug smuggler managed to escape from the Dhali Police Station in Shimla by breaking the grill of the lockup late Sunday night. The incident has sparked a significant stir within the Shimla police force and raised serious questions about the operational efficiency and vigilance of the local police.

The escapee, identified as Akash Mathur, 23, from South Delhi, was apprehended red-handed with 15 grams of chitta (a form of heroin) at Kamala Niwas Devil Colony Bhattakufar based on a tip-off. Mathur, son of Rohan Singh and a resident of South Delhi, was placed under police custody and was being investigated under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. He had been remanded in police custody as authorities were probing both the backward and forward links of his drug smuggling operations.

The escape occurred around midnight, leading to immediate chaos within the Dhali Police Station. Senior officers were quickly alerted, and a manhunt was launched to recapture Mathur. Four special teams were formed by the Shimla police, and multiple blockades were established across the city. Additionally, CCTV footage from various locations is being scrutinized in an attempt to trace his movements and apprehend him. Despite these efforts, no trace of the fugitive had been found by late evening.

The incident has not only embarrassed the local police but also highlighted potential lapses in their vigilance. The ease with which Mathur broke the grill and escaped without the on-duty officers noticing has led to criticism and raised concerns about negligence and procedural shortcomings. There are strong indications that disciplinary actions will be taken against the personnel responsible for guarding the lockup at the time of the escape.

The escape of such a drug smuggler has put the spotlight on the Shimla police’s ability to handle sensitive cases, especially at a time when the force is actively cracking down on drug peddlers in the region. The police are now under immense pressure to recapture Mathur swiftly and to reassess their security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.