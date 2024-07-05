Shimla – In a significant crackdown, the Shimla police apprehended an interstate gang involved in smuggling chitta from Punjab, targeting the youth in the region. The operation, which took place on Thursday evening at Sanjauli Chowk, led to the arrest of four young men from Punjab, along with the seizure of 170 grams of chitta, valued at approximately five to six lakh rupees.

The accused, identified as Anil, Rahul, Deepak, and Karna, all residents of Amritsar, Punjab, were caught red-handed while attempting to supply the narcotic substance to local addicts. Acting on a tip-off, the police set up multiple checkpoints and successfully intercepted the gang’s vehicle, confiscating both the drugs and the transport used for smuggling.

An FIR has been registered at Dhali police station, and a thorough investigation has commenced to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network. Preliminary information suggests that the accused have been involved in this illicit trade for an extended period, bringing chitta from Punjab to Shimla and distributing it to local youths.

The rampant smuggling of chitta from Punjab to Shimla has raised serious concerns, as it poses a significant threat to the young generation of the region. In response, the police have intensified surveillance, setting up blockades and conducting searches on buses and other vehicles entering Shimla. This recent arrest follows a similar operation two days prior, where five individuals, including a young woman, were apprehended with chitta at the Tutikandi crossing.