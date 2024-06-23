Shimla — In a significant crackdown on the growing drug trade in Shimla, the local police have arrested two youths from Punjab and seized a substantial consignment of chitta, a highly addictive synthetic drug. The arrests took place in the Sanjauli area, marking a major victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the city.

The Shimla police, acting on a tip-off, raided a rented room in Lower Sangti, Sanjauli, where they apprehended Baljeet Singh (20) and Angrez Singh (20), both residents of Fazilka, Punjab. The police recovered 46.82 grams of chitta from the duo. A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway.

Local residents complained that the arrested individuals had been supplying Chitta to local youth for a prolonged period. The drug trade in Sanjauli’s Sangti area has been a growing concern, with increasing instances of drug abuse among the younger population.

The police patrol team, which was active in Dhali, Sanjauli, and Sangti, received intelligence about the drug activities of these youths. Acting swiftly, they conducted the raid that led to the arrests. The police have begun questioning Baljeet Singh and Angrez Singh to uncover more information about their suppliers and connections within Shimla.

Shimla police are intensifying their efforts to dismantle the drug network in the city. The recent arrests are expected to lead to more revelations and potentially more arrests as the investigation progresses. Authorities are determined to trace the origins of the Chitta supply and identify all individuals involved in this illegal trade.