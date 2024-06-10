Shimla: In a bid to rid Shimla of its unsightly web of wires and pipes, the state government has allotted a budget of Rs. 23 crore for a transformative underground duct project. Responding to persistent concerns raised by the municipal corporation and residents alike, the government aims to streamline the city’s infrastructure and enhance its aesthetic appeal.

The ambitious project will commence with the construction of underground ducts spanning from Chhota Shimla to US Club, with subsequent phases extending to Taar Ghar and Chaura Maidan. This comprehensive approach will see the burial of overhead wires, particularly around prominent landmarks such as Mall Road and Ridge, thereby enhancing the city’s visual appeal and safety standards.

Acknowledging the challenges identified in a preliminary survey conducted by the Water Management Corporation, the state government has entrusted the Public Works Department with the crucial task of implementing a comprehensive duct system. This holistic solution will not only address the clutter of wires but also encompass water and sewerage pipes, paving the way for more organized and efficient urban planning.

“This initiative goes beyond mere aesthetics; it is about ensuring the safety and well-being of Shimla’s residents,” remarked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a recent meeting at the state secretariat. Directives were issued to expedite the development work, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the city.

In parallel with the government’s efforts, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has instructed mobile companies and the electricity department to address their tangled wires. Non-compliance with these directives may result in punitive actions, including wire disconnection, signaling the seriousness of the matter.