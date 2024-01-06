Nahan – In a big announcement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has promised to kickstart the long-pending Renuka Dam project in Himachal Pradesh. The move comes after years of delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nahan, Chief Minister Sukhu assured that work on Renuka Dam would start soon, on which discussions have been held with the Delhi Government and the Central Government.

“We are taking steps to start the Renuka Dam project. And it’s time to move forward and bring in a new phase of progress for our state,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.

The Chief Minister’s announcement doesn’t stop at Renuka Dam. He also informed that the state government has requested the Central Government to fund the Kishau Hydroelectric Project. He requested funding for the power component based on a 90:10 ratio between the Union and the State Governments or an interest-free loan for 50 years.

“I have also requested the Union Government to increase the royalty in the Dhaula Siddh, Luhri and Sunni hydropower projects which would generate adequate revenue for the state”, Sukhu further added.