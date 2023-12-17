Shimla – As the winter chill tightens its grip on Himachal Pradesh, residents and tourists alike are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated snowfall predicted to grace the picturesque landscapes of the region on December 22. The Meteorological Dept has heightened expectations with a forecast of snowfall in central and high mountain areas, promising a visual spectacle that transforms the region into a winter wonderland.

The current spell of clear weather prevailing in Himachal Pradesh has set the stage for this imminent natural phenomenon. The Meteorological Center reports that the weather is expected to remain dry across the state until December 21, providing a brief respite before the anticipated snowfall on the 22nd. The minimum temperatures recorded over the weekend offer a glimpse of the prevailing cold conditions, with Shimla chilling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, and Bhuntar at minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

While the capital city, Shimla, and various other regions enjoyed clear skies over the weekend, the prospect of snowfall has stirred excitement among locals and tourists alike. The upcoming weather event is expected to add a magical touch to the already enchanting landscapes of Himachal Pradesh.