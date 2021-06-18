Kullu: A Mumbai man has been arrested with 1.259 kg cannabis (charas) in Kullu district.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ali Sayyad (20), resident of Gurdarshan Society, Lakhandwala Andheri West Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the police, he was arrested on Friday around 12:45 am at Siund Mor, district Kullu. He was travelling in a taxi that was stopped for checking by the police. During the checking, police recovered the contraband from his possession and he was immediately arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said a case under section 20 of NDPS act has been registered in Bhuntar police station and further investigation is on.