In a significant development, the Congress high command has entrusted Gokul Butail, National Joint Secretary of Congress and Principal Advisor (IT, Innovation) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, with the role of vice-chairman in the newly established Central War Room at the Congress Headquarters in New Delhi. This move, announced by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, is a testament to the party’s confidence in Butel’s capabilities and his impressive track record.

Gokul Butail, 34, the lone representative from Himachal Pradesh in the war room, has previously managed war rooms during the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Assam, Punjab, and Himachal in 2018. His experience and strategic acumen have earned him recognition within the party, making him a key figure in shaping the Congress campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Sasikant Senthil has been appointed Chairman, and along with this, Naveen Sharma, Varun Santosh, and Capt Arvind Kumar are appointed Vice Chairman.

Hon'ble Congress President has constituted the Central War Room for the General Elections, 2024, as follows, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/vBgtLqZeUw — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 6, 2024

Gokul Butail, an aerospace engineering graduate from America, has been associated with the Congress high command in Delhi since 2017. His close association with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and previous role as the IT advisor to the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh from 2012 to 2017 further solidify his position as a trusted and capable leader.

The appointment of Gokul Butail as vice-chairman and the inclusion of Sasikant Senthil as Chairman, Naveen Sharma, Varun Santosh, and Capt Arvind Kumar as vice-chairman underscore the party’s commitment to assembling a team with a diverse skill set and experience. This strategic move aligns with the party’s focus on leveraging technology and innovation in its election strategy.

Gokul Butail, the grandson of the late Kunj Bihari Lal Butail, a veteran leader from Himachal Pradesh, brings a legacy of service to the party. As the Congress intensifies its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, these appointments reflect a calculated strategy aimed at harnessing the collective skills and experiences of the newly formed leadership team to navigate the complex dynamics of Indian politics. The Central War Room is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the Congress party’s electoral narrative as it gears up for the challenges ahead.