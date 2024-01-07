Shimla – In a scathing critique of the state government’s policies and practices, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur lambasted the Sukhu Government for what he termed as a “system mockery” leading to an atmosphere of anarchy. Thakur’s comments, made during a recent press statement, shed light on what he perceives as detrimental changes within the government’s approach.

Thakur began by questioning the government’s commitment to the promises made during the election, emphasizing that more than a year had passed since its formation. He advised the government to shift its focus from criticizing the opposition to showcasing its achievements and fulfilling its electoral commitments.

“The state benefits from accelerating development works, not from blaming the opposition. It’s time for the government to highlight its accomplishments and not the shortcomings of others,” Thakur stated.

His concerns extended to what he described as a “mockery of the system,” referring to the recent trend of “strike and take salary.” Thakur questioned whether these changes were part of the Chief Minister’s oath-taking promises, expressing worry that such alterations were contributing to a sense of anarchy within the state.

Thakur argued that the government’s alleged failure to address issues was causing daily hardships for the people. He cited examples of protests by various groups, including the Electricity Board and Transport Corporation employees, who took to the streets demanding timely salary payments and job security.

The Leader of Opposition emphasized the need for the government to revisit its election promises, re-read the manifesto, and fulfil commitments to the public. He accused the government of neglecting issues such as inflation and undoing facilities provided by the previous administration, contributing to the current state of unrest.

Drawing attention to the ministerial appointments, Thakur criticized the government for a delay in filling vacancies and disputes that hindered portfolio allocations. He advised the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to promptly assign portfolios to ministers to ensure the smooth functioning of their respective departments.