In an ongoing verbal assault on the state government, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has intensified his criticism, accusing the authorities of prioritizing the flourishing liquor industry and ignoring education by de-notifying the schools. Thakur has expressed deep concern over the closure of government schools while simultaneously witnessing a surge in the number of liquors vends being established throughout the state.

Thakur has been unrelenting in his condemnation of the government’s policies. He vehemently asserts that the administration’s focus on facilitating the expansion of liquor vends, rather than investing in the future of the state’s youth, is a grave misstep.

Highlighting the achievements of 215 students from government schools who have successfully passed the NEET exam, Thakur emphasizes their potential to bring honour to both the nation and the state by becoming future doctors and serving humanity. However, he points out the irony of such remarkable accomplishments going unnoticed by a government fixated on promoting liquor vends.

Thakur’s criticism extends beyond the skewed priorities of the state government. He raises concerns about the lack of adherence to proper protocols and procedures in the establishment of liquor vends. Even in instances where panchayats have not granted the required No Objection Certificates (NOCs), the government has proceeded with the opening of liquor contracts, Thakur claimed.

Adding weight to his argument, Thakur highlights a particularly disconcerting incident in Bilaspur, where a liquor vend was opened in close proximity to an Anganwadi center. This juxtaposition of alcohol sales with a facility aimed at nurturing the youngest members of society raises questions about the government’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being and future prospects of children.

Thakur calls for the expeditious restoration of denotified educational institutions, emphasizing the importance of providing accessible and quality education to individuals residing in remote areas. He underlines the significance of government educational institutions situated near students’ homes, especially for those who cannot pursue their studies in urban areas. Thakur asserts that these institutions play a pivotal role in ensuring equal opportunities for all, regardless of geographical constraints.

The relentless attacks by Jairam Thakur on the state government’s policies have thrust the issue of prioritizing the liquor business over education into the spotlight.