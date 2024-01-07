Congress Leader Emphasizes Faith Over Politics in Decision to Attend Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

Shimla – Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh has confirmed his attendance at the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Singh, who received an invitation for the historic event, announced his participation on 22nd January.

In a social media post today, Vikramaditya Singh shared the news of his planned visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Earlier, during a press conference, the Congress leader had disclosed that he had been extended an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony, emphasizing that his participation is rooted in personal faith rather than political considerations.

Responding to questions regarding the event’s association with the BJP, Singh asserted, “My family is devout Hindu, and my visit to the temple is nothing to do with politics. It’s a matter of faith.” He further clarified that the occasion is a spiritual one and should be viewed independently of political affiliations.

When asked about the potential reaction from the Congress high command, Singh expressed confidence in his decision, drawing parallels with his father’s actions. “My father brought an anti-conversion bill in Himachal, and he became a Chief Minister,” he remarked, highlighting the personal and familial commitment to matters of religious significance.

The consecration of the Shri Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place at 12:20 pm on 22nd January, attracting a host of prominent figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with a diverse array of dignitaries including athletes, film stars, industrialists, and spiritual leaders, is expected to be present at the historic event.

अयोध्या में निर्माणाधीन श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर की विशेषताएं:



1. मंदिर परम्परागत नागर शैली में बनाया जा रहा है।



2. मंदिर की लंबाई (पूर्व से पश्चिम) 380 फीट, चौड़ाई 250 फीट तथा ऊंचाई 161 फीट रहेगी।



3. मंदिर तीन मंजिला रहेगा। प्रत्येक मंजिल की ऊंचाई 20 फीट रहेगी। मंदिर में कुल… pic.twitter.com/BdKNdATqF6 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 4, 2024

The ceremony holds immense cultural and religious significance for millions of Hindus across the country, symbolizing the culmination of a long-standing aspiration for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the revered site in Ayodhya.