In a significant disclosure made during the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ program at Ladoli in the Chintpurni assembly constituency on Sunday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound concerns about the state’s budget allocation. Revealing the imbalance, he conveyed that merely 17 percent is directed towards development, while an overwhelming 83 percent is earmarked for other expenses.

Breaking down the budget intricacies, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that out of the total budget of Rs. 54,000 Crore, only a fraction is channelled into developmental projects. This revelation has sparked discussions about the state’s economic strategy and raised questions about the equitable allocation of resources for sectors crucial to growth and progress.

Sukhu disclosed that a substantial amount of Rs. 16,000 crore is allocated to employee salaries, with an additional Rs. 10,000 crore earmarked for pensions. The apparent disproportion in the distribution of funds has prompted calls for a re-evaluation of budget priorities to align with the state’s developmental goals.

Undeterred by the financial challenges, Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ‘Vyastha Parivartan’ (systemic transformation), emphasizing ongoing efforts to reform the economy. Notably, these efforts have already shown a commendable 20 percent improvement, signalling progress in the right direction.

The Ladoli program also provided Chief Minister Sukhu with an opportunity to announce several developmental initiatives, including a two-day Chintpurni Mahotsav in Amb, the construction of a Mini Secretariat in Amb, and an allocation of Rs. 10 crore for Swan river Channelization. The Chief Minister also pledged to address local concerns by opening a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Panjoa, constructing an indoor stadium, allocating Rs. 3 crore for science classes in Government Sen. Sec School Saloe and Diara, and repairing 50 old tube wells.

Amid these revelations, Chief Minister Sukhu assured the public that the State Government remains dedicated to providing quality education to all children in Himachal, allocating Rs. 300 crore for this purpose.

The disclosure of the imbalanced budget allocation during the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ program underscores the importance of transparent financial management and the need for a comprehensive review of budgetary priorities.