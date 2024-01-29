Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE) are gearing up to host the 4th Himachal Pradesh Science Congress from 8th to 10th April 2024. This collaborative effort aims to address contemporary challenges and promote sustainable solutions for a greener future.

The overarching theme for this year’s congress is “Role of Science, Technology & Innovation in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.” The event promises a diverse range of activities, including popular lectures by renowned scientists, paper presentations by researchers, and an exhibition showcasing various rural technologies.

One of the main objectives of the congress is to bring together intellectuals, scientists, and researchers from different institutions within and outside the state. This gathering aims to facilitate the exchange of innovative ideas, inventions, and intellectual creations, laying the foundation for advancements in infrastructure, health facilities, and socio-economic development.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the event, stating, “The 4th Himachal Pradesh Science Congress embodies the spirit of exploration and collaboration, paving the way for transformative discoveries.” He highlighted the commitment to excellence in research and education, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of the congress.

Researchers and students from universities, research institutions, and colleges are invited to submit their abstracts by the 20th of February 2024. The subject areas for submission include Agriculture, Horticulture, Biochemistry, Disaster Management, Rural Technology, Mathematics, Botany, Chemical Science, Engineering Science, Traditional Knowledge, and more.

Prof. Tushar Jain, Head of the Centre for Continuing Education at IIT Mandi, emphasized the significance of the platform, stating, “This conference not only showcases the scientific prowess of the region but also reflects our collective commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering sustainable development.” He urged participants to ‘Innovate, Integrate, and Inspire’ for transformative breakthroughs.

The event will feature a Vice Chancellor’s conclave involving leaders from universities and institutes in Himachal Pradesh. A panel discussion on “Science, Technology, and Innovation” will focus on the sustainable development of the state.

Participation in the congress offers benefits, including exposure to a diverse audience, the opportunity to present oral or poster presentations, engagement in intellectual debates, networking with experts, and the chance to win best paper and poster awards.

IIT Mandi looks forward to active participation, making the 4th Himachal Pradesh Science Congress a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovative solutions.