New Delhi/Una: In a significant step towards transforming India’s railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Among the chosen stations, the Amb-Andaura railway station in the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh was included, marking a momentous occasion for the region’s connectivity and development.

The auspicious ceremony took place at the Amb-Andaura railway station, where Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, graced the occasion alongside other dignitaries. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also joined virtually from New Delhi to participate in the historic foundation stone-laying event.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for envisioning and initiating the comprehensive redevelopment project for railways in India. He emphasized that the inclusion of the Amb-Andaura railway station in this grand scheme would be instrumental in boosting the region’s growth and tourism prospects. An investment of Rs. 20.74 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the Amb-Andaura station, marking a significant commitment to enhancing its facilities and services.

In addition to the redevelopment project, the Prime Minister’s government has allocated a whopping Rs. 1,838 crore for railway expansion in Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2023-24. These funds will be utilized for crucial projects such as the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri rail line of strategic importance, the Chandigarh-Baddi rail line, and the Nangal-Talwara rail line. These initiatives will not only strengthen the rail network in the state but also stimulate religious tourism by facilitating easy access to Shakti Peeths and other tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur echoed Governor Shukla’s sentiments and expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for prioritizing the development and modernization of the country’s railways. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the central government has made substantial changes to enhance railway expansion and upgrade its infrastructure. Notably, the railway budget has been increased to a remarkable Rs. 2,40,000 crore, allowing for a multitude of improvements.

One notable accomplishment in the railway modernization efforts is the electrification of a record-breaking 6565 km of railway tracks, a testament to the government’s commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions. These efforts have not only revolutionized railway expansion and modernization on a national level but have also had a profound impact on the development of the railway sector in Himachal Pradesh.

The Amb-Andaura railway station redevelopment plan has been meticulously designed by Ambala Division, focusing on local art and culture in consultation with technical experts and architects. This holistic approach ensures that the station’s upgrade remains in harmony with the region’s unique heritage and character. Furthermore, based on invaluable feedback from the local community, various improvements are being undertaken to modernize the Amb-Andaura station, transforming it into a true Amrit Bharat station. Enhancements will include optimizing traffic circulation and beautifying the station’s surrounding areas to create a welcoming and efficient transit hub.