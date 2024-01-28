Manali – The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has inaugurated a cutting-edge calibration laboratory in Manali, poised to revolutionize safety measures in the border regions, particularly that northeast of Siachen Glacier. The newly established facility, operated by DRDO’s Defense Geo-informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), marks a significant leap forward in harnessing advanced technology to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

The calibration laboratory specializes in snow avalanche sensors, becoming the first of its kind in the country. Dr. Shailendra V. Gade, Director General of DRDO, officially opened the facility, highlighting its potential to enhance the accuracy of forecasting avalanches, floods, and glacier-related weather events in the challenging Himalayan terrains.

The strategic location of the laboratory in Manali holds immense importance, serving as a centralized hub for assembling and calibrating electronic sensors designed to collect vital data on avalanche and meteorological conditions. This approach ensures the efficient operation of sensors installed in the Indian border Himalayas northeast of the Siachen Glacier, providing real-time and accurate information to aid disaster preparedness.

One of the primary beneficiaries of this technological advancement is the Indian Army deployed in the border regions. Accurate forecasts of avalanches and glaciers offer crucial recovery time for soldiers and contribute to a significant reduction in the risk of casualties. The calibration laboratory’s role extends beyond avalanche prediction, encompassing the forecasting of floods and other natural disasters, allowing for proactive measures to minimize damage.

The automatic weather station’s sensors, strategically positioned in the Himalayan regions, will now be operated and calibrated from the Manali laboratory. Regular calibration intervals will ensure the accuracy and quality of the data collected, enabling the issuance of timely and precise forecasts.

As India continues to invest in cutting-edge technology, the DRDO’s calibration laboratory in Manali stands as a beacon of progress, showcasing the nation’s dedication to staying at the forefront of disaster preparedness and response in the challenging Himalayan landscapes. The transformation initiated by this facility is expected to set new standards in border region safety and disaster management.