Shimla: In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Himachal, the state government has announced 15-days long special vacation to all government and private educational institutions from tomorrow.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to grant special vacation to all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, engineering colleges and coaching institutes from November 11 to November 25, for students, teaching and non teaching staff in view of the present COVID -19 situation.

The state government, in a Cabinet meeting held last month had announced re-opening of schools on November 2 from ninth to twelfth standard and other educational institutions since the imposition of lockdown in the month of March.