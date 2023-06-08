Dharamshala – The Board of School Education, Dharamshala, has announced the entrance test for admission to class VI in four Eklavya Adarsh residential schools located across Himachal Pradesh. The entrance test is set to take place on June 17, offering a remarkable opportunity for students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category to secure their places in these renowned institutions.

Aspiring candidates can conveniently apply online for free, eliminating any financial barriers. The four Eklavya Adarsh residential schools have a total of 150 seats available for admission, ensuring equal opportunities for both boys and girls.

The selection process for admission will primarily consider the results of the entrance test, meticulously designed to cater to students from the Scheduled Tribe category.

Eklavya Adarsh residential school in Nichar offers a total of 60 seats for admission, equally distributed with 30 seats for both boys and girls. In Holi, Bharmour, 30 seats are available, accommodating 15 boys and 15 girls. Moving on to Kilad in Pangi, 30 seats await prospective students, with 15 seats allocated for boys and 15 for girls. Likewise, Eklavya Adarsh residential school in Kukumseri, Lahaul-Spiti, also provides 30 seats, offering equal opportunities for 15 boys and 15 girls.

Prospective applicants, who must belong to the Scheduled Tribe category as specified by the state, should carefully review the eligibility criteria. Applicants should be between 10 and 13 years old as of April 1, 2022-23. Additionally, candidates must have successfully completed their fifth-grade examination from a recognized school during the academic session of 2022-23.