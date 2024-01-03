Hamirpur: In a devastating incident, a seven-year-old child tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered septic tank. The incident occurred in Khaggal in Hamirpur during ongoing construction work for the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project, where the septic tank had been left open.

The bereaved father, Aman Sharma, residing in village Khaggal, filed a complaint with the Sadar police station, asserting that the construction company’s negligence led to the fatal accident. Despite immediate efforts to rescue the child and transport him to the hospital, regrettably, it was too late, and the young life could not be saved.

Dr. Aakriti Sharma, Superintendent of Police in Hamirpur, confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police are probing the case to determine the level of negligence involved and hold the responsible parties accountable.

This heart-wrenching event highlights the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols during construction projects, especially those involving potential hazards like uncovered septic tanks.