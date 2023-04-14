Hamirpur: Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated new sports facilities at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The newly installed badminton court mats with flooring, along with the boxing and judo halls, were made operational during the event.

The NCOE Hamirpur was established in cooperation with the Government of Himachal Pradesh in March 2022 and currently trains 91 athletes on a non-residential basis in six disciplines, including athletics, badminton, boxing, judo, hockey, and wrestling.

During the inauguration, Anurag Singh Thakur appreciated the Sports Authority of India for completing the installation of the new facilities in record time. He said, “This SAI NCOE has been completed in just 10 months and on Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, we are opening up new badminton courts, new light systems, wrestling and judo mats, and more. This will give further impetus to the development of sports in Himachal Pradesh, and we aim to make the region the next big sports hub in India.”

Thakur also expressed his confidence that the athletes who train at the NCOE Hamirpur will receive top-notch training that will help develop their skills and further their careers. He encouraged everyone to follow the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar and work hard to achieve their dreams.