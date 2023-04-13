Nadaun: In a tragic incident a 57-year-old government school teacher lost his life in a house fire in the Nadaun subdivision of Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place in the Chailali village of Sanahi gram panchayat early on Thursday, where Ashok Kumar lived with his wife Sunita.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 3:30 am and gutted the two-room slate-clad house. Kumar, who was sleeping in a room, suffered burn injuries and passed away before the fire brigade arrived on the scene. His wife, who was sleeping in the adjacent room, raised an alarm, but it was too late to save her husband.

Kumar was a teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School in Hamirpur and was set to retire next year. His son is currently residing in Singapore, while his daughter is married to the son of former MLA Baldev Sharma.

The police suspect an electrical short-circuit to be the cause of the fire. Investigations are ongoing, and Kumar’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The tragic incident has left the local community in grief and shock. Kumar’s death is a significant loss to the education sector, where he dedicated his life to teaching and guiding the youth of the region.