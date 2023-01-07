Hamirpur: A mother-son duo was shot dead by a neighbour over a land dispute between two families in Sujanpur Sub Division, district Hamirpur. Two others were also injured in the incident.

The accused has been identified as Chanchal Singh while the deceased have been identified as Vimla Devi (59) and her son Karan Katoch (36). The injured have been identified as Ajit Singh (66), father of the deceased and Mamta (32), wife of the deceased.

According to police, the crime took place on Friday evening in Baghera village in Sujanpur. At that time, the victims were at their field when the accused open fired at them after an argument, killing Karan on the spot. Villagers reached the crime spot and informed the police about the crime.

Police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Police also rushed the victims to Civil Hospital, Sujanpur where Karan was declared brought dead. His mother Vimla also succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur Dr. Akriti Sharma confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. She said that the land dispute was going on since the past 35 years. She said the dispute is also pending in Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office Sujanpur. She further said that the accused was arrested from his residence and a case under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.