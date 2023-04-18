Badsar: In the quiet village of Dudhar of Hamirpur district, a family was terrorized by unknown assailants who broke into their home in the middle of the night. The criminals threatened the family members and demanded money. Despite finding nothing of value, the culprits forced the family to transfer Rs. 25,000 through their mobile phones. This brazen act of robbery has left the community in shock and fear.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage and inspecting the crime scene. DSP Badsar Lal Man Sharma has assured the public that the police are taking the matter seriously and doing everything in their power to bring the perpetrators to justice.

