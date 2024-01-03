Shimla – In a significant move towards administrative reforms, the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG) has developed the nation’s first-ever Report Management Portal (RMP) and Meeting Management Portal (MMP).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has officially launched both the Report Management Portal and the Meeting Management Portal, heralding a transformative era in communication, decision-making, and data management within the government.

The Report Management Portal (RMP) is designed to streamline the process of sending and monitoring various reports across departments, boards, and corporations. It provides real-time data access for informed decision-making, incorporating one-click SMS and email capabilities. The RMP also features automated reminders and notifications to ensure timely and efficient communication, enhancing responsiveness among government officials. Notably, the portal’s flexibility allows offices to upload their reporting formats, ensuring accessibility at different governance levels.

Complementing the RMP, the Meeting Management Portal (MMP) is introduced to collect clean, authentic data in a standardized format. This strategic addition aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and overall efficiency in government functioning. The MMP serves as a comprehensive solution for issuing meeting notices and proceedings, meticulously tracking meeting timelines, maintaining updates on scheduled and concluded meetings, and recording decisions for easy accessibility. Furthermore, the portal facilitates efficient tracking and follow-up on decision implementation.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed confidence that the Report Management Portal (RMP) and Meeting Management Portal (MMP) would effectively tackle crucial communication, decision-making, and data management challenges within the government. This initiative represents a significant step towards modernized governance, underlining the government’s dedication to integrating modern technologies for improved outcomes.

As the first-of-its-kind initiative in the nation, Himachal Pradesh’s Automated System for Official Reporting and Meetings is poised to set a precedent for other states.