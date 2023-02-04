Hamirpur: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was accorded a grand welcome at Hamirpur on Saturday. It’s Chief Minister’s first visit to Hamirpur after assuming the post.

Chief Minister, while addressing the public meeting at Gandhi Chowk, expressed gratitude to the people for their support. He assured the all-around development of district Hamirpur.

CM Sukhu promised to equip Dr Radhakrishnan Hamirpur Medical College with the latest technologies. He said that after the construction of this college, people would not have to visit other hospitals for specialized services. He also announced the opening of a Nursing College in the Medical College.

Chief Minister also announced to construct an indoor stadium in Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government would fulfil all its promises in a phased manner.