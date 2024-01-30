Shimla – In a move to accelerate construction projects across the state, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, during a recent meeting on MLA priorities for the year 2024-25, informed that the state government has overhauled the tender process in the Public Works Department.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government over the past year, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the positive outcomes resulting from ambitious and historic decisions. He pointed out that the government’s efforts for improvement in various sectors are steering the state towards progress and prosperity through systemic changes.

A major change has been implemented in the tender process, with the tender period now reduced from 51 days to a mere 20 days. Chief Minister Sukhu underlined the government’s commitment to expedite construction works, and appropriate budgetary provisions will be made to ensure the completion of pending building projects.

To address the longstanding issue of slow disposal of revenue cases, the state government has initiated Revenue Lok Adalats. These adalats, organized in the last two days of every month, have proven successful in resolving over 65 thousand Itkaal and more than 4000 Takseem cases, showcasing the government’s commitment to swift justice.

Introducing the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ program, the state government aims to provide efficient solutions to people’s problems at their doorsteps. In a significant move towards disaster relief, a special package of Rs 4500 crore has been allocated from limited resources for the rehabilitation of those affected.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed optimism that these reforms and initiatives would contribute significantly to the overall development of the state by fostering a conducive environment for swift and efficient governance.