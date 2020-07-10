Shimla: Himachal Cabinet today decided to open new Horticulture Division in Public Works Department at Shimla.

All the existing Sub Divisions of the Horticulture would be brought under the administrative control of this Division. This new Horticulture Division would help build green roads by ensuring road side plantation and slope stability activities through bio-engineering technology.

Himachal Cabinet Meeting

With a view to provide flexibility to the employer in order to meet the challenges of globalization and methods of doing businesses, besides benefitting the workers, the State Cabinet approved the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Himachal Pradesh (Amendment) Rules, 2019. This would extend the provision of ‘Fixed Term Employment Workman’ in respect of industrial establishments under their domain as per provisions of Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and Rules made thereafter. This would give the ‘Fixed Term Employment Workman’ the same statutory benefits as were being given to regular workers in a proportionate manner and thus decrease exploitation of contract workers as the employer would directly hire the workers without any mediator in the form of contract for a fixed term.

It decided to lease out Skill Development Institute constructed by the Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at Palkwah Khas in tehsil Haroli of Una district to Indian Institute of Information Technology at the rates assessed by the Public Works Department.

Cabinet also granted approval to adopt CPWD works Manual 2019 and other publication of CPWD in Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department. This will bring in transformative changes in the department by adopting new emerging construction technologies to gain dominance over the conventional construction practices. This will also serve as a guide book for State Public Works Department as the CPWD has its own Design Directorate headed by Director General.

It also gave its nod to the draft policy for engaging Part Time Multi Task Workers in government schools. It will initially provide an opportunity for 7852 eligible unemployed candidates to earn honorarium at local level. These workers will be paid an honorarium of Rs. 31.25 per hour for six hours per day for ten months in an academic year.