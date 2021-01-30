Shimla: COVID-19 vaccination drive has received mixed response in the state as only 30 percent healthcare workers have turned up for vaccination so far.

As per Nipun Jindal, MD, Health Mission, 22,936 healthcare workers have taken COVID vaccination against a target of around 77,000.

Dr. Nipun Jindal revealed that the state is targeting to complete the vaccination drive for the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the Health Care Workers in the State by 9th Feb. And to achieve it, the state would need to conduct around 650 sessions, Dr Jindal further added.

He assured the healthcare workers that the vaccine is entirely safe and appealed them to come forward to get themselves vaccinated so that the front line defense against this deadly virus is strengthened.

The State had received a consignment of 87,500 vaccine doses in addition to 93,000 doses received earlier and 43,100 doses have additionally been assigned to the Districts for the 1st dose, while the 2nd dose for vaccination of Health Care Workers has been retained at the State Vaccine Store, Parimahal in Shimla.