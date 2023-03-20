Palampur: The Palampur Municipal Corporation presented its Budget for 2023-24. Presenting the budget, Mayor Poonam Bali proposed MC Palampur’s expenditure at Rs 40.33 crore and estimated its income at Rs 36.95 crore.

The MC hasn’t proposed any new taxes in the 2023-24 budget. The MC also extended tax holidays for merged areas till further orders.

Mayor announced to the construction of new multi-storey parking lots in the town and set up a modern waste treatment plant in Aima village.

To improve the billing system, Mayor announced to implementation digital mode of payments for house tax and garbage collection.

The budget mentioned of restoration of all streetlights, installation of paver tiles in left-out areas and sewer system in the MC.