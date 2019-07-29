Shimla-Misuse of government vehicles for personal use is nothing new in Himachal Pradesh. Such vehicles, allocated to high-rank government officials can be seen taking their children to school or wives to offices. Sometimes, the government bears the expenses of family holidays too.

Yesterday, the sitting MLA of Shimla (Rural) Vikramaditya shared to photograph of one such government vehicle (HP-07A-0249) alleging that it is daily seen going through Lakkar Bazaar, carrying school children. He asked whom did this vehicle belong to. He termed it a misuse of government resources for personal use. He said it is not about personal grudges or politics. Irrespective of the political party in power, such misuse of a government vehicle is condemnable, he said. We should rise above politics and view such matters without biasedness.

यह सरकारी गाड़ी रोज़ाना शिमला मैं लक्कड़ बाज़ार से होकर स्कूल मैं किसी अवसर के बच्चों को छोड़ने जाती है , यह चित्र हमसे… Posted by Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday, 27 July 2019

A large number of people registered their protest over this misuse of government machinery after the MLA posted it.

On July 21, a report had appeared in media about another government vehicle (A HP-01A-6896) that was deployed in service of the wife of a government official. As per the report, the vehicle was being used to ferry officer’s children to school, then his wife to office and from office to back home.

Similarly, on March 4, in a media report had highlighted a government car (HP-07D-6005) being used on Sunday allegedly for transporting cloths from Dhobighat located in Ramnagar, Shimla.

In some cases, such misuse is highlighted but the majority of them goes unchecked.