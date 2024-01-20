In an alarming incident, a multi-storey building succumbed to structural failure at the 16 Mile area near Shimla city. The incident happened at noon, leading to the rapid collapse of a four-storey structure situated perilously on the hillside adjacent to the National Highway.

The building’s collapse has raised serious concerns about the stability of Dhami College’s foundation, constructed at a substantial cost. The college road is also under threat due to the incident.

Fortunately, authorities had already evacuated the endangered building, averting potential loss of life. The collapse prompted an immediate halt to traffic on the National Highway, with current conditions allowing only one-way traffic as officials assess the aftermath and plan for recovery.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh arrived at the scene, emphasizing the government’s commitment to managing the emergency effectively.

As investigations into the cause of the collapse commence, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous structural assessments and preventive measures, particularly in regions with challenging topography.