Theog – In a shocking incident that has left the entire region in disbelief, the historic Bageshwari Mata temple, a symbol of faith for the people of district Solan, Sirmaur, and Shimla, fell victim to a devastating fire. The incident occurred in the serene morning hours, shattering the tranquillity of the area.

Around 8 o’clock in the morning, the customary daily worship at the Bageshwari Mata temple was conducted as usual. Soon after, at approximately 9:30, onlookers were horrified to witness smoke billowing out from the revered temple, escalating rapidly into an uncontrollable fire.

The temple, with a history spanning over 500 years, held immense significance as a spiritual center for the community. The tragic incident has left the locals in disbelief over the irreparable loss.

Locals alerted the police and fire department. However, the narrow roads leading to the temple and obstructions caused by parked vehicles posed significant challenges for the fire brigade, prolonging their struggle to reach the scene. Despite these obstacles, the fire department worked tirelessly until 3 pm to bring the inferno under control.

DSP Theog Siddharth Sharma stated that the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit. Alongside the devastating destruction of the temple, precious jewellery and idols of Gods and Goddesses, valued at around Rs 20 lakh, were reduced to ashes.

Once the fire was contained, the aftermath revealed the collateral damage, as adjacent houses were also consumed by the flames, compounding the tragedy. The entire community now faces the daunting task of rebuilding not only a physical structure but also a spiritual haven that held immense sentimental value for generations.