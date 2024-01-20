Shimla – In a historic moment that transcends millennia of cultural history, Dr. Bindal, State President of the BJP, declared that the upcoming 22nd of January will be etched as a monumental day in India’s cultural legacy. He emphasized that the construction of the grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not merely a physical structure but signifies the resurgence of cultural India.

After five centuries of struggles and numerous sacrifices, the birthplace of Shri Ram is set to witness the culmination of a dream with the construction of the Ram temple and the consecration of Ramlala. Dr. Bindal believes that the significance of this moment will be remembered for centuries, attributing the achievement to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While political independence was attained in 1947, Dr. Bindal contends that 22nd January 2024 will mark the beginning of cultural independence and herald a renaissance of India’s lost glory.

Dr. Bindal criticized the Congress Party for their shortsightedness, attributing the delayed construction of the Ram Temple to their governance. Ramlala, the deity, remained in a lock for 50 years and in a tent for 30 years due to the lack of political will. The wishes of millions of Ram devotees who contributed to the project are finally being realized.

The anticipation for this historic event is palpable across the nation and in Himachal Pradesh, where millions eagerly await the consecration of Shri Ram Lala on January 22. Dr. Bindal called upon the state government to acknowledge the significance of the day, urging them to declare a holiday on January 22 to allow Ram devotees to witness the event in their respective village temples.

As the nation imagines a new era under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Dr. Bindal expressed regret that leaders of the Congress Party are not actively participating in this grand, divine and spiritual moment. He highlighted the Congress Party’s historical denial of the existence of the Ram Mandir, suggesting that their absence reflects their reluctance to confront the monumental occasion. The changing India envisions a Ram Rajya, and January 22, 2024, is poised to be a pivotal day in realizing that vision.