Shimla – In a significant update for building owners in Shimla, the development plan has recently undergone revisions that now allow property owners to extend their balconies by half a foot. This marks a departure from the previous one-and-a-half-foot limitation. The revised rule, applicable to urban areas across Himachal Pradesh, provides greater flexibility for residents in utilizing their outdoor spaces.

The adjustment, outlined in the development plan, comes as a welcome relief for building owners seeking to enhance their properties. Previously, the permitted extension for balconies stood at one and a half feet, but this has now been increased to two feet, allowing for more versatile usage of these spaces.

Under the revised regulations, a four Biswa plot maintains a setback of three meters from the front and three from the sides. This setup allows for the construction of balconies on pillars, extending two feet beyond the lantern beam. However, it is crucial to note that the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department emphasizes adherence to the two-foot limit, as exceeding this measurement may lead to a denial of building completion.

The TCP and Municipal Corporation are actively incorporating these changes into their review process, providing building owners with more leniency when seeking approvals for extended balconies. The state government’s development plan also streamlines the process for those who wish to modify existing structures, requiring them to seek permission from TCP and local bodies.

Additionally, to facilitate maintenance activities, the government has granted permission for a half-foot extension of balconies. This ensures that property owners can carry out tasks such as painting and plastering more conveniently.

The revised balcony regulations showcase a collaborative effort between the government and building owners to strike a balance between urban development and individual property rights. This update is anticipated to contribute to a more adaptable and functional living environment for residents in Shimla, fostering a harmonious blend of cityscape and personal space.