In a transformative move aimed at bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the state of Himachal Pradesh, the Central Government has allocated Rs 2,643 crore for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase-3. This strategic allocation is set to pave the way for the construction of 250 new roads, fostering improved connectivity, economic growth, and an overall enhancement of the quality of life for residents.

The allocation breakdown includes Rs 2,372.59 crore from the Central Government and an additional contribution of Rs 270.42 crore from the state government, reflecting a collaborative effort to ensure the successful execution of this ambitious project. With a total budget exceeding Rs 2,600 crore, the PMGSY Phase-3 aims to cover a vast network of 2,682.934 kilometers, strategically connecting key regions within the state.

The roads’ distribution is meticulous, with a focus on addressing connectivity gaps in various districts. Notable allocations include 53 roads for Kangra, 45 for Shimla, 25 for Solan, 23 for Mandi, 22 for Hamirpur, 20 for Chamba, 19 for Bilaspur, 18 for Una, 12 for Sirmaur, 10 for Kullu, and 7 for Lahaul-Spiti, ensuring a comprehensive approach to regional development.

Ajay Gupta, the Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department, emphasized a stringent evaluation process for contractors. Notably, 80 percent of contractors involved in the construction of 180 roads during phases one and two have been identified as defaulters. To rectify this, these contractors will not be considered for new projects, and their participation in the technical bid will result in exclusion from the financial bid.

This commitment to accountability extends to MLA priority roads as well, where contractors who fail to meet project deadlines will face exclusion from the financial bid if they participate in the technical bid for phase three. This meticulous evaluation process aims to ensure that only reliable and capable contractors contribute to the success of PMGSY Phase-3, guaranteeing the timely and satisfactory completion of these crucial road projects.