The state government is set to introduce world-class facilities in medical colleges, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During the first convocation ceremony of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Nerchowk in district Mandi, the Chief Minister presented internship certificates to the first batch of MBBS doctors and acknowledged the challenges faced by doctors due to saturation in the medical profession.

In his address, Chief Minister Sukhu announced that the government is creating a Department of Emergency Medicine, where doctors and paramedical staff will work in eight-hour shifts. This initiative aims to strengthen emergency services and keep medical staff fit. Additionally, the government will introduce robotic surgery in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk, and Hamirpur medical colleges. The latest PET scan and CT scan facilities will also be provided in Shimla and Tanda Medical Colleges.

The state government is committed to providing world-class facilities in the medical colleges of the state in the near future. A modern cancer hospital will be built in Hamirpur, and the State Government has constituted the Medical Service Corporation to bring transparency to government procurement.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil congratulated all the newly passed-out students during the convocation ceremony.