In an unprecedented turn of events, Una has experienced a dramatic drop in temperature, reaching a bone-chilling -02 degrees Celsius. The residents woke up to a frosty morning on Thursday, marking one of the coldest nights recorded in the region this winter season.

The cold wave gripping Una has been relentless, with Wednesday night and Thursday morning witnessing the mercury levels dip to new lows. The maximum temperature recorded a 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum temperature plummeted to -02 degrees on Wednesday night. The entire district has been enveloped in dense fog, significantly affecting visibility and disrupting normal life.

But Una is not alone in facing the winter’s icy grip, Sundernagar recorded -0.3 degrees, Bhuntar recorded at -0.4 degrees, Dharamshala at 5.2 degrees and Palampur at 3.0 degrees Celsius. On the contrary, Shimla recorded a minimum of 9.0 degrees temperature and Kalpa recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department has issued a forecast, indicating the possibility of rain and snowfall in the central and high hills of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. A yellow alert for fog has been issued in the plains, and the weather pattern is expected to persist until January 14. This change in weather is attributed to the influence of a western disturbance.