New Delhi – Brace yourselves, India! Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju dropped a seismic bombshell in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, revealing that earthquakes in the country are on the rise due to the fiery awakening of the Almora fault in western Nepal. Forget 2022’s 41 quakes – we’ve already jolted through a whopping 97 this year!

Picture this: a fault, a crack in the Earth’s facade, and when it’s active, you’ve got a front-row seat to another earthquake. Minister Rijiju spilled the beans, explaining that 2023’s earthquake extravaganza was all thanks to the Almora fault hitting the snooze button on January 24, October 3, and November 3. Those mainshocks were the VIPs, but the afterparty came in the form of aftershocks, skyrocketing our earthquake count.

Hold on tight, folks! Rijiju acknowledged that our northern neighbours in Nepal and the northern part of India are basically Earth’s rollercoaster front row, thanks to their proximity to the Himalayan region’s active faults. But fear not! The minister dished out some wisdom, reminding us that we can dance through earthquakes if we build right. The Bureau of Indian Standards has even rolled out a Seismic Zoning Map of India, and they’ve got the secret sauce for earthquake-resistant buildings.

But that’s not all! Rijiju gave a shoutout to the National Disaster Management Authority, the unsung heroes fighting earthquakes on the frontlines. Earthquake drills, awareness programs, and all things earthquake management – they’ve got our back!

In the grand finale, Rijiju reassured us that moderate earthquakes are like the region’s quirky neighbours – not uncommon. The key is to stay vigilant, be prepared, and build with earthquakes in mind. It’s a wild ride out there, India, so let’s make sure we’ve got our earthquake-proof seatbelts on!