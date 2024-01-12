In a significant move to boost the local film industry, the Cabinet of Himachal Pradesh has granted its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Film Policy-2024. The decision, which aims to promote and facilitate filmmakers within the state, was announced following a Cabinet meeting held today under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A key feature of the newly approved policy is the establishment of a Film Facilitation Cell within the Information and Public Relations department. This dedicated cell will act as a streamlined, single-window system for expeditiously granting all necessary permissions required for film shooting in the state. To enhance efficiency, a user-friendly web portal will be launched to facilitate the entire process within a fixed time frame.

The Film Facilitation Cell is expected to simplify bureaucratic hurdles, making it more convenient for filmmakers to navigate the regulatory landscape and obtain the required approvals promptly. This development is poised to attract both local and external filmmakers, fostering a conducive environment for creative expression in the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh.