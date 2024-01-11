Five members Committee, Headed by Energy Director Harikesh Meena, Formed to Address Power Project Royalties

Shimla: In a bid to secure the rightful royalties from power projects operating in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has established a five-member committee, spearheaded by Energy Director Harikesh Meena. The committee, comprised of officials from the State Electricity Board and Power Corporation, has been tasked with the responsibility of engaging with the Central Electricity Authority to address the matter.

The state government issued a notice to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) to provide additional electricity free of charge as part of their royalty commitment. Efforts are now underway to resolve the issue through mediation with the Central Authority, ensuring the state receives its fair share.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the committee, which includes representatives from various state agencies, is set to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter. The report will be presented before the Central Electricity Authority, advocating for the state’s interests.

Recently, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Minister RK Singh in New Delhi to discuss the impact of delayed royalty payments on the state’s revenue. During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect the state’s interests and requested free electricity under the state’s electricity policy. Additionally, he raised concerns about the prolonged ownership of power projects by SJVN and NHPC and proposed their return to the state after 40 years.

Union Energy Minister RK Singh expressed his support in principle, asserting that the state should receive a minimum of 12 per cent royalty from power projects. He recommended a comprehensive review of royalty and other pertinent issues by a joint team of officials, involving representatives from both the state and the Central Electricity Authority as an impartial body.

In response to this, the Himachal Pradesh government swiftly constituted a five-member committee, aiming to conclude the review by January 20. There are indications that the state committee will soon visit Delhi to present its case and negotiate for the state’s rightful share in power project royalties.