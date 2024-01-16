Una and Mandi Districts Brave the Coldest Spell in Years

Himachal Pradesh is currently in the icy clutches of a relentless cold wave. Una and Mandi districts, in particular, are grappling with subzero temperatures for two consecutive days, sending shivers across the region. Una recorded a bone-chilling -1.0 degrees Celsius, while Mandi was not far behind at -0.2 degrees Celsius. Kukumseri witnessed an astonishing plunge to -11.1 degrees Celsius, adding an extra layer of frost to the already chilly atmosphere.

Tuesday morning dawned with a picturesque yet disruptive fog blanketing the plains, including Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Sirmaur. The reduced visibility caused disruptions in vehicular movement, impacting daily life in various areas.

Meteorological Advisory for Fog-bound Districts

The MeT Department has issued a cautionary advisory for the next two days, predicting persistent fog in Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra (Nurpur), Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib-Dhaula Kuan), and Solan (Baddi-Nalagarh) during the mornings. Meanwhile, Shimla and its vicinity enjoyed a sunlit respite today.

Weather Rollercoaster: Sunshine Today, Rain and Snow Tomorrow

While the capital, Shimla, and surrounding areas revelled in today’s sunshine, the Meteorological Department has forecasted rain and snowfall in high-altitude areas on January 17. A reprieve is expected from January 18 to 22, with clear weather anticipated across the entire state.

Una Breaks Cold Records: A Freeze in Time

Sunday night witnessed Una setting a record with the mercury plummeting to -1.0 degree Celsius, marking the lowest temperature in nearly a decade. The last time Una experienced subzero temperatures was in 2015 when it recorded -1.2 degrees Celsius. Monday night continued the trend with temperatures remaining below zero.

Temperature Snapshot Across the State

Subzero temperatures gripped seven locations in Himachal Pradesh, with an additional five places recording a chilly zero degrees Celsius. Key figures include Shimla at 4.0 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar at -0.1 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar at 0.1 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at -1.8 degrees Celsius, and Dharamshala at 5.2 degrees Celsius. Solan, Mandi, and Kangra also reported freezing temperatures, contributing to the wintry panorama.