Nathpa – A devastating fire broke out on Tuesday night in a three-room house in Nathpa Khas, Kinnaur district, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals of Nepali origin. The victims, identified as Manoranjan (45) and Nand Lal (42), succumbed to the flames that quickly engulfed their residence.

According to reports, the fire erupted at around 8:00 pm in the house of Dofli Nand in Nathpa Khas village, Nichar block. The wooden structure, comprising three rooms, was rapidly reduced to ashes. The intensity of the blaze left both victims with severe burns, estimated to be around 80 percent of their bodies.

Local villagers rushed to the scene and worked for approximately two hours to bring the flames under control. Authorities believe that if it weren’t for the prompt intervention of the villagers, the entire Nathpa village could have been at risk.

After the fire was subdued, it was discovered that Manoranjan and Nand Lal had been trapped inside and were burnt alive. The police were alerted, and the bodies were subsequently sent to IGMC Shimla for forensic examination.

DSP Bhavanagar Naresh Sharma and SDM Bhavanagar Bimla Verma arrived at the scene to assess the situation. DSP Naresh Sharma confirmed the incident, stating that the police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.