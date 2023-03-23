Shimla: SJVN signed a Rs 1098 crores Contract Agreement with Rithwik Projects Private Limited, Hyderabad for Engineering, Procurement & Construction of Civil and Hydro-Mechanical works of the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project.

The contract agreement was signed by S.K Bhargava, General Manager (SJVN) and V. Praveen, Dy. General Manager (M/s Rithwik Pvt. Ltd.).

SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma highlighted that the construction activities of civil components of the project are going in full swing. Infrastructure development to facilitate the timely execution of the project and mobilization of a major contractor at the project site is at full pace. This project is scheduled to be completed by November 2027.

382 MW Sunni Dam Project is a run-of-the-river project situated in District Shimla and Mandi of Himachal Pradesh on river Satluj. The project will generate 1382 million units annually at the tariff of Rs. 3.90 per unit and will contribute 1.1 million tons annually towards carbon emission reduction.

On commissioning, 13 per cent of the electricity generated will be provided free of cost to the Government of Himachal Pradesh including 1 per cent for Local Area Development Fund. Development of the project will lead to community assets creation and infrastructure development. Project construction activities will result in direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 4000 persons.