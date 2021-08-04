Shimla: The opposition walked out of the Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive day after their demand for discussion on recruitment via outsourcing was rejected by the speaker.

At the beginning of the session, Congress MLAs brought an adjournment motion under rule 67 and demanded the speaker to adjourn today’s proceedings and allow them to hold a discussion on recruitment that is being done via outsourcing. The opposition accused the ruling government of recruitment employees via backdoors, through outsourcing and demanded that a policy should be framed for such recruitment.

However, the speaker allowed the proceedings of the house to continue which infuriated the opposition leaders. They started to raise slogans against the government amid the question hour and proceeded to walk out of the house.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Rakesh Singha also extended his support to the motion brought by the Congress party and he also walked out of the house.

While addressing the media, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the government is recruiting employees through backdoors without any merit or roster and is providing jobs to their favourites. He said that the state government is ignoring the merit and is recruiting employees to benefit and promote a certain ideology.



He further said that today, unemployment in the state is at its peak, there are lakhs of qualified people who are unemployed and the government is doing nothing for them.



Rakesh Singha said that this is a very serious issue, therefore he extended his support to the Congress party in this matter and walked out with them. He said that as per Article 309 of the constitution, all the recruitments are to be regulated by Recruitment and Promotion Rules.

“If the government is relying on private parties for recruitment then what is the use of the Legislative Assembly” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the walkout and said that all the recruitments are being done as per the rules. He said that there is a competition of supremacy going on in the opposition party and this is the reason for their behaviour.