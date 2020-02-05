Shimla: Despite the overall global recession and slow down, Himachal Pradesh has succeeded in ensuring increase of overall tax revenue collection of 17.2 per cent till 31st January 2020.

The State has collected taxes of more than Rs. 600 crores in the financial year 2019-2020 over the corresponding year in the financial year 2018-19.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has taken several steps to increase the revenue and tax collection in the State and regularly reviewing the tax revenue collections in the state and taking necessary steps to keep the momentum.

Thakur said the results for the current year were encouraging, as the overall GST collection has registered a growth of 50.76 per cent.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government was also ensuring effective enforcement of GST in tourism, construction and hydro-electric projects etc. besides taking steps to realize the arrears of defaulting excise, toll and other contractors to add revenue to the state exchequer.