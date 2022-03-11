New Delhi: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has raised the issue of apple fruit import and asked Union Commerce Minister to enhance the import duty on fruit.

CM Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Piyush Goyal Union Minister for Commerce and Industry at New Delhi and apprised about the unregulated import of apple fruit from other countries.

“Apple fruit import from other countries are adversely affecting the apple economy of the state,” Jai Ram Thakur informed Union Minister and demanded enhancing import duty on apple to benefit the apple growers of the state.

CM Thakur also requested Union Minister for extending Industrial Development Subsidy Scheme as the scheme is closing during the current year.

He also discussed setting up of Pharma testing lab in Baddi in a speedy manner which would benefit local Pharma entrepreneurs for testing their products in the state itself.