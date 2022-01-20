Sports Minister assures better facilities to Ice Hockey players

Kaza: Ladakh won the 9th edition of the National Women’s Ice Hockey Championship 2022. Chandigarh adjusted runner up, while Delhi placed at third position.

Host Himachal team was placed at the fourth position.

Karma Yeshe Khando adjusted the ‘Best Player’ of the championship. Thinley Bagmo and Rigzin Dolma of Lahaul-Spiti were also awarded for their game.

Anurag Thakur, in a recorded message from Lucknow, congratulated the Ice Hockey Federation for successfully conducting the championship.

“Despite limited opportunity and facility of Ice Hockey, players from the region have shown their potential,” Union Minister said and further added that the High-Altitude Sports Center will further help players from the region to hone their skill and perform better in the international events.

Chief Guest, Harjinder Singh Jindi, Secretary-General Ice Hockey Association of India thanked the Lahaul-Spiti administration for support.

Six teams participated in the event.