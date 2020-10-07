Shimla: Former Nagaland Governor, CBI chief and Ex-DGP of Himachal Pradesh Ashwani Kumar today allegedly committed suicide.

Kumar (69) was found hanging at his residence in Brockhorst in Shimla. Teams of police and doctors from IGMC have rushed to the spot.

The 1973-batch IPS officer had served as the governor of Nagaland between March 2013 to June 2014. He was also the governor of Manipur briefly in 2013.

Ashwani Kumar was the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation between 2008 and 2010. During his term at the CBI, he had dealt with the high profile Arushi-Hemraj murder case.

Earlier, he served as the DGP of Himachal Pradesh from August 2006 to July 2008.

Ashwani Kumar was also Chancellor of Shimla based private university, which is under investigation for allegedly giving fake degrees.