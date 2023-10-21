Shimla – In a solemn ceremony at the Martyr Memorial Bharari, in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led the state in paying heartfelt tributes to the martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day. During this occasion, CM Sukhu unveiled the government’s commitment to formulate a comprehensive policy to support the families of these fallen heroes.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the invaluable contributions made by police personnel in safeguarding the nation. He commended their unwavering dedication and selfless service, highlighting how they constantly ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, demonstrating a deep sense of patriotism.

Acknowledging the crucial role played by the police force during recent natural disasters, CM Sukhu lauded their efforts in relief and rescue operations, underscoring the need for public recognition of their service. He further announced that the state government is actively investing in equipping the police department with advanced information technology and implementing important reforms to enhance its functionality.

As a mark of honour, the Chief Minister recognized the families of martyred police officers and employees, extending the government’s support to these brave families. Those honoured included the families of IPS Saju Ram Rana, Sub Inspector Rakesh Gaura, Assistant Sub Inspector Vinod Kumar, Chief Constable Praveen Kumar, Constable Kamaljeet, Constable Sachin Rana, Constable Abhishek Singh, and Constable Lakshya Maungra.

Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, provided insights into the significance of Police Memorial Day, celebrated every year on October 21. On this solemn day, tributes are paid to the martyred police personnel across the nation, a poignant reminder of their sacrifice for the security and welfare of the people.