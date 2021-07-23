Kaza: The body of tourist who was drowned in Chandratal lake has been recovered by the divers.

The deceased who was identified as Rahul Thakur, from Jagatsukh, Manali had come on a trip to Chandratal along with his four friends.

On July 22, he along with his friend went to take bath in the lake during which Rahul drowned and died.

His friends informed the district administration who reached there and called divers to search for him.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kaza Mahinder confirmed the report and said post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted in Community Health Centre (CHC) Kaza and his body has been handed over to his relatives for cremation.

He said that swimming and taking bath in the lake is prohibited and warning boards have also been installed there. He has appealed the tourists to obey the rules and not to go near lakes, rivers and ponds of the district unnecessarily.